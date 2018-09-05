HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a man who was killed last month in a Houston-area workplace shooting has filed a lawsuit asking for $25 million in damages from his employer.

The lawsuit was filed in state civil court in Houston on Wednesday by the family of Francisco Reyes.

He was an overnight manager at a food warehouse run by the Ben E. Keith Company in the Houston suburb of Missouri City.

Police say Reyes was fatally shot Aug. 20 by Kristine Peralez, a co-worker. Another worker was wounded. Peralez died after a confrontation with police.

In its lawsuit, Reyes’ family alleges the company knew the warehouse could be the target of workplace violence but didn’t provide adequate security.

An attorney for the company didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

