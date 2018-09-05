WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:homeowner's insurance, Insurance Solutions Group, Local TV, North Texas Municipal Water District, Richardson, Texas, water line break

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents on Crystal Mountain Drive in Richardson are frustrated and looking for answers.

They say they’re being left with the bill to fix water damage from a massive water line break last week.

screen shot 2018 08 31 at 10 20 11 pm Insurance Experts Weigh In On Richardson Water Line Break

Richardson water line repairs (CBS11)

The residents say their insurance companies told them their policies don’t cover them.

Making matters worse they also claim the North Texas Municipal Water District isn’t taking responsibility for the damages.

CBS 11 spoke with insurance experts at Insurance Solutions Group in North Richland Hills who say the insurance companies aren’t to be held liable here, but neither are the residents.

Tom Neidhart, Principal at ISG said, “Since they are not in a flood zone they are not responsible for getting a flood policy. So the damage that was done is really the responsibility of the municipality or the North Texas Municipal Water District… In no way shape or form should those citizens be impacted financially because of this unfortunate situation.”

Neidhart said the water district or the city of Richardson would have to foot the bill for the damages.

If not, he says the residents may have a case for a class action lawsuit.

screen shot 2018 09 03 at 5 12 41 pm Insurance Experts Weigh In On Richardson Water Line Break

Richardson water main break repair (CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s