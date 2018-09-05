NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents on Crystal Mountain Drive in Richardson are frustrated and looking for answers.

They say they’re being left with the bill to fix water damage from a massive water line break last week.

The residents say their insurance companies told them their policies don’t cover them.

Making matters worse they also claim the North Texas Municipal Water District isn’t taking responsibility for the damages.

CBS 11 spoke with insurance experts at Insurance Solutions Group in North Richland Hills who say the insurance companies aren’t to be held liable here, but neither are the residents.

Tom Neidhart, Principal at ISG said, “Since they are not in a flood zone they are not responsible for getting a flood policy. So the damage that was done is really the responsibility of the municipality or the North Texas Municipal Water District… In no way shape or form should those citizens be impacted financially because of this unfortunate situation.”

Neidhart said the water district or the city of Richardson would have to foot the bill for the damages.

If not, he says the residents may have a case for a class action lawsuit.