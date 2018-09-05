DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A news event came to the doors of a North Texas television station early Wednesday morning… literally.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck repeatedly smashed the vehicle into the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas.

Dallas police went to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto and later called in members of the bomb squad.

After the crash the driver jumped out of the truck and began yelling and throwing papers that he removed from a bag and several boxes. Papers from the bed of the truck were scattered along the front of the building.

Huge windows could be seen shattered and broken completely out as the truck sat against the glass, with the front end crumpled.

The man as quickly handcuffed and taken into custody.

Train service has been suspended through the Downtown area due to police activity. Passengers can board shuttles to continue their journey. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) September 5, 2018

Most of the journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building. Several streets in the area have been closed as police investigate, affecting rush hour traffic and DART lines.

No injuries have been reported.

* This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.