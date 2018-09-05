WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
possible skimmer at gas pump in Haltom City (Texas Dept. of Agriculture)

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After hearing complaints, a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector investigated a gas pump and found a possible Bluetooth skimmer on pump #5 at the Haltom C-Store at 5050 Airport Freeway in Haltom City.

askim1 Suspected Skimming Device Pulled From Haltom City Gas Pump

possible skimmer at gas pump in Haltom City (Texas Dept. of Agriculture)

The device was removed and taken by local law enforcement.

The TDA offers tips for people who pay at the pump with a credit card to help avoid becoming a victim of a gas pump skimmer:

• Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
• Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer
• Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel’s knowledge
• Safest bet is to pay inside with cash
• Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
• If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

The TDA says it looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of its consumer protection responsibilities for more than 400,000 fuel pumps statewide. If a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation.

To make a complaint about a fuel pump, please contact TDA at 800-TELL-TDA.

 

