NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – South Dallas native Vanilla Ice was among hundreds stranded on a plane quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.

The rapper tweeted “This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380.”

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

Social media commentary gold promptly ensued following his tweets about the Emirates Airbus A380.

Fire officials said 10 of the people who arrived sick to New York City on the same flight as the 50-year-old entertainer were taken to a hospital, according to the Associated Press.

All right, stop, collaborate, and LISTEN. Ice is back with a brand-new INFECTION. — MillionDollarTweets (@GoalTask) September 5, 2018

Still breathing the same air, my dude. — JerryB #7619 (@BangingChains) September 5, 2018

You're safe. Everyone knows diseases never go upstairs. — The Barrettron (@The_Barrettron) September 5, 2018

Emirates airline said they included seven crew members and three passengers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane had complained of illness, including cough and fever.

Stop…..coagulate and listen. — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) September 5, 2018

Medical workers in masks and gloves took passengers’ temperatures on the tarmac while evaluating them.

News helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.