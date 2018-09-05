NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – South Dallas native Vanilla Ice was among hundreds stranded on a plane quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.
The rapper tweeted “This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380.”
Social media commentary gold promptly ensued following his tweets about the Emirates Airbus A380.
Fire officials said 10 of the people who arrived sick to New York City on the same flight as the 50-year-old entertainer were taken to a hospital, according to the Associated Press.
Emirates airline said they included seven crew members and three passengers.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane had complained of illness, including cough and fever.
Medical workers in masks and gloves took passengers’ temperatures on the tarmac while evaluating them.
News helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.