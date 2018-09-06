DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas Police officers lost their jobs Thursday.

Police Chief Renee Hall terminated Officers Christopher Hankins and Elvia Mercado for unrelated alleged crimes.

Hankins is accused of stealing $800 worth of groceries from a Denton County Walmart last December.

He was also arrested for two domestic violence incident just hours apart, also in December.

Mercado meantime, was arrested in Irving for driving under the influence back in February.

Both officers have the right to appeal their firings.