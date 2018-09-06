ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man in Arlington on Sunday was released Thursday night.

The video is from the body camera of the officer who pulled the trigger.

Arlington Police said it’s important to show the video so the public can decide if a police officer was justified in taking a life.

#BREAKING: @ArlingtonPD releases body cam & dash cam of the weekend officer-involved shooting. Officer grabs on the SUV window as it takes off; shot driver before he fell off SUV. See it all on @CBSDFW at 10. pic.twitter.com/vMUxJt0eUn — Tami Carr (@CarrTamicbs11) September 7, 2018

This started as a traffic stop and then an Arlington officer appears, talking to the men who were pulled over, when the driver starts pulling away.

This was the conversation picked up on the body camera:

Officer: we just have to do what we have to do. So that’s basically it. HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY STOP!

Man shot: I ain’t going nowhere.

Officer: Sir! (shot fired)

Passenger: Hey man!

Officer: Stop! Stop! Stop the car man! Stop the car!

The SUV, with the driver shot, kept going until it crashed a few blocks away.

The driver, Oshae Terry, 24, died.

His mother spoke to us Sunday, denying the police department’s version of events… whose version is consistent with the video.

“We all know that the SUV had a problem with starting up, so if Oshae tried to start up the vehicle while he was sitting there, it wasn’t that he was trying to flee the scene,” said Terry’s mother Sherley Woods on Sunday.

Terry was initially pulled over for an expired registration.

Police say they found more than a pound of marijuana, seven grams of ecstasy pills, a 40-caliber glock handgun in the SUV.