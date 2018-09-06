WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at 82, is most fondly remembered for the hugely successful “Smokey and the Bandit,” a role that inspired on North Texas man, who works at CBS 11, to restore is 1977 Trans Am and launch a nationwide race called, “The Bandit Run” as a tribute.

457905 10151192988071729 2113622982 o Burt Reynolds Inspired North Texan To Restore His 1977 Trans Am And More

David Hershey in Trans Am (David Hershey)

“We do it every year now, we go from place to place, just like they do in the movie, we have fun, and you’ve probably never see a couple hundred black Trans Ams pull up, but when you do, it’s quite a sight. and we were lucky enough this past summer to have him at our Bandit Run,” said Hershey.

For authenticity, Hershey often appears at car shows with the Trans Am dressed as the bandit.

The Bandit Run is now in its 11th year.

35415647 10217549524156780 435563491164684288 n Burt Reynolds Inspired North Texan To Restore His 1977 Trans Am And More

David Hershey’s Trans Am (David Hershey)

