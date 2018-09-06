CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas city has begun the process to sell a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to reach the New World.

Corpus Christi officials say representatives of groups interested in preserving and restoring the Nina can get a closer look next week.

La Nina, docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction, is the last of three replicas built in the 1980s by the government of Spain to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.

The Nina partly sank as Hurricane Harvey pounded the area in August of 2017. It wasn’t until December that eh sip was successfully raised.

The volunteer Columbus Sailing Association, which owns the Nina, can no longer maintain the damaged ship.

City officials helping with the sale on Wednesday invited potential buyers to request information online and tour the Nina on Sept. 14-15.

