  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Columbus, Harvey, Hurricane Harvey, La Nina, Local TV, Nina, Replica, ship

CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas city has begun the process to sell a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to reach the New World.

Corpus Christi officials say representatives of groups interested in preserving and restoring the Nina can get a closer look next week.

columbus replica ship Harvey Damaged Columbus Replica Ship In South Texas For Sale

(credit: City of Corpus Christi)

La Nina, docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction, is the last of three replicas built in the 1980s by the government of Spain to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.

The Nina partly sank as Hurricane Harvey pounded the area in August of 2017. It wasn’t until December that eh sip was successfully raised.

The volunteer Columbus Sailing Association, which owns the Nina, can no longer maintain the damaged ship.

City officials helping with the sale on Wednesday invited potential buyers to request information online and tour the Nina on Sept. 14-15.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s