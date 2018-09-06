LIVE1 Dead; 7 Injured After Police Chase In Fort Worth
AUSTIN (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s campaign says an “impostor” was behind a text message purportedly seeking volunteers to give people in the country illegally rides so they could cast votes during Texas’ Senate race.

The messages claimed to be from O’Rourke’s campaign and went to voters saying “we are in search of volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants to polling booths.” Pictures of them circulated on social media on Wednesday.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans told the Austin American-Statesman that the message “was sent by an impostor” and “we’re continuing to look into what happened.”

O’Rourke is a three-term congressman from El Paso giving up his seat to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, but O’Rourke’s campaign has attracted heaps of national attention.

Comments
  1. Bill Boyer says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    His campaign is still guilty of sending out unsolicited vote-for-me texts.

