DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police obtained an arrest warrant for a young man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old woman who was looking out her window.

Jeremy Lamont Warren, 19, faces charges for the murder of Nequacia Jacobs that happened at 5710 Highland Hills Drive on February 24, 2018.

Warren was already in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff for unrelated charges and his bail has been set at $150,000.

Police said, the victim, Jacobs, and her sister were standing in their second-floor apartment just after 2:00 p.m. that day when they heard a disturbance outside.

According to police, when they went to their window to look, a man they didn’t know, shot at them from the lower level. Jacobs was shot in the torso and was killed.

The 16-year-old sister was shot in the back and was seriously hurt, but was not killed.

Dallas Police said they connected Warren to the scene through his car, a white Dodge Charger seen on surveillance video.