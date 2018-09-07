WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police obtained an arrest warrant for a young man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old woman who was looking out her window.

Jeremy Lamont Warren, 19, faces charges for the murder of Nequacia Jacobs that happened at 5710 Highland Hills Drive on February 24, 2018.

asuspect11 Dallas Teen To Be Charged With February Murder Of Young Woman Looking Out Window

Jeremy Lamont Warren

Warren was already in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff for unrelated charges and his bail has been set at $150,000.

Police said, the victim, Jacobs, and her sister were standing in their second-floor apartment just after 2:00 p.m. that day when they heard a disturbance outside.

jacobs e1519601184251 Dallas Teen To Be Charged With February Murder Of Young Woman Looking Out Window

Nequacia Jacobs (Family Photo)

According to police, when they went to their window to look, a man they didn’t know, shot at them from the lower level. Jacobs was shot in the torso and was killed.

The 16-year-old sister was shot in the back and was seriously hurt, but was not killed.

Dallas Police said they connected Warren to the scene through his car, a white Dodge Charger seen on surveillance video.

suspect e1519532476732 Dallas Teen To Be Charged With February Murder Of Young Woman Looking Out Window

Police say this is the suspect in the shooting. (Dallas PD)

