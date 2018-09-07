BILLINGS, MT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump reacted Thursday night to an anonymously sourced Op-Ed that was published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

The paper took the unusual step of publishing the essay while withholding the author’s name. The paper would only say that a senior Trump administration official penned the story. The anonymous author claimed that people who work for the president are trying to protect the country from his worst impulses.

“You look at this horrible thing that took place today,” said trump referring to the article. “Is it subversion? Is it treason?” asked Trump during the rally.

The President said that his opponents are frustrated because the tactic has appeared to have backfired on them.

“I was so heartened when I looked – I think it’s backfired – seriously,” said Trump later during the rally. “People that don’t exactly dig us — and they don’t exactly like me — they’re fighting for us,” he continued. “It’s actually a beautiful thing. We’ve picked up a lot of support”

Earlier in the evening Trump speculated as to why people may be reacting the way they are.

“The so called ‘resistance’ is angry because their horrible ideas have been rejected by the American people, and it’s driving them crazy,” said Trump.

The President did not hold back when expressing what he thought of the author who wrote the New York Times article calling him or her “an anonymous — gutless coward.”

Mr. Trump speculated that the Times may have been attempting to hide the identity and gender of the author by using the pronoun ‘he’ when referring to the person’s work.

The President said the article was dangerous and encouraged the paper to take steps to release the name of the author.

“For the sake of our national security, The New York Times should publish his name at once,” said the President. “I think their reporters should go and investigate who it is. That would actually be a good scoop.”

Mr. Trump talked about his victory in the general election and mentioned how the article represented an attempt to subvert that victory.

“Unelected deep-state operatives who defy the voters to push their own secret agendas are truly a threat to democracy itself” said the President. “And it’s really bad, and it’s really dangerous, and it’s really sad for the media — and the main stream media. It really is sad.”

The President expressed his confidence that “sooner or later” the author “will be exposed.”

“We’re draining the swamp and the swamp is fighting back,” said Mr. Trump.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Paul Ryan said that whoever wrote the opinion column shouldn’t work for him.

Ryan said Thursday he understands Trump’s tweeting and “unconventional tactics” bother people. But the Wisconsin Republican says Trump is producing “good results.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said he thinks the issue is “serious from a national security standpoint.” He is the chairman of a House subcommittee that oversees the president’s executive office.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said if President Donald Trump’s Cabinet thinks he is unfit for office, they should remove him. The Massachusetts Democrat made the comments in a fundraising email Thursday.

