WICHITA, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas for suspicion of rape.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Randle was booked in just before 4:00 a.m. and as of Friday morning was still being held without bond.

screen shot 2016 02 01 at 9 05 35 am Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle Arrested For Suspicion Of Rape

(credit: Irving Police Department)

CBS television affiliate KWCH, in Wichita, Kansas, is working to gather more information on the arrest, but this isn’t Randle’s first brush with the law. In Kansas in 2016 he was accused of backing into three people with his car, kicking in the door of a home in Wichita, and allegedly threatening to kill a Sedgwick County Jail deputy.

In North Texas in 2015, Randle was put on six months probation after agreeing to plead guilty to theft in a deal involving his 2013 arrest for stealing $123 worth of cologne and underwear from Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

