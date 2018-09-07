WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old walking home from Lamar High School was approached by a man who she said tried to kidnap her.

It happened off Furrs Street.

The student told police a black male in his 30s tried to pick her up but she stabbed him with he keys and ran home.

Another man, also a black male in his 30s but with dreadlocks watched from a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Police said the incident likely isn’t connected to a serial groper in the area but they aren’t sure.

Lamar High School and three other schools in the district sent letters home warning students and parents about what happened.

 

 

 

 

