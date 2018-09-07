SEALY, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas school district says three of its students took control of a school bus after the driver became unconscious and later died.

The Sealy school district said on Friday that the bus and its driver, Gerald Gardner, had just picked up students at a junior high school and was leaving the campus when he lost consciousness.

The three students took the wheel and safely parked the bus.

Three other individuals arrived at the scene and performed CPR on Gardner after taking him off the bus.

Gardner was later pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, the school district said it was “extremely grateful” for Gardner’s years of service.

Sealy is located about 50 miles west of Houston.