WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bats, Dallas Animal Services, Dallas Arboretum, Dracula, Epidemic, Fangs, Oak Cliff, Rabies, Zoonotic
A bat flies in a cave. (credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two bats have tested positive for rabies in Dallas.

Residents reported the bats to Dallas Animal Services (DAS) on Sept. 1 near the Dallas Arboretum and Oak Cliff.

DAS field officers collected the bats and sent them to the Department of State Health and Health Services (DSHS) for rabies testing. DSHS confirmed both animals tested positive for the virus to DAS on Sept. 6.

Two bats tested positive for rabies in late August.

Dallas residents should report dead bat sightings to 311. If they encounter a live bat, they should not try to engage the bat and should instead contact DAS at 214.670.8313.

For more information about bats and rabies in Texas, contact the Department of State Health Services at (254)778.6744.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s