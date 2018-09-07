DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two bats have tested positive for rabies in Dallas.

Residents reported the bats to Dallas Animal Services (DAS) on Sept. 1 near the Dallas Arboretum and Oak Cliff.

DAS field officers collected the bats and sent them to the Department of State Health and Health Services (DSHS) for rabies testing. DSHS confirmed both animals tested positive for the virus to DAS on Sept. 6.

Two bats tested positive for rabies in late August.

Dallas residents should report dead bat sightings to 311. If they encounter a live bat, they should not try to engage the bat and should instead contact DAS at 214.670.8313.

For more information about bats and rabies in Texas, contact the Department of State Health Services at (254)778.6744.