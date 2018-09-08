ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were arrested after Arlington police said they burglarized a house that caught fire in August. The family of the home was staying at a hotel during the burglary.

Police said on August 29, a family had a house fire in Viridian and had to stay in a hotel for the evening. When they returned the next day, they found that their burned home was burglarized. The family noticed missing jewelry, designer handbags and electronics.

According to police, a few days later, the family saw that some of their property was being listed on Facebook for sale. Arlington detectives posed as potential buyers in order to catch the suspects.

The two suspects were taken into custody during the fake sale on September 6.

Police found some of the stolen property in the suspect’s vehicle. They also found more stolen property inside a motel room in Euless where the suspects were staying.

Odessey Messer was arrested and charged with felony burglary of a home while Luis Gonzalez was charged with theft of property worth $750 to $2,500.

According to police, they are also working with other agencies after authorities found several pieces of luggage from DFW Airport that are most likely stolen as well.