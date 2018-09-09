ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man was fatally shot during a party at a hotel in Arlington, police say.

Police say officers responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 1700 block of East Lamar. When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, there was a birthday party happening at the hotel when several groups of men showed up. During the party, several men went out to the parking lot to fight. The shooting victim pulled out a handgun and waved it around before putting it back in his pants.

Police say another man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim fired back, but it is unknown if the other man was struck.

Police found that the victim’s gun was stolen out of Louisiana. The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect and gather surveillance footage from the hotel.