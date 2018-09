FRISCO, Texas (CBS 11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence found a great way to lift his spirits following the Cowboys 16-8 season opening loss.

Lawrence hosted the Strikes for Kids charity event at Main Event in Frisco which featured a bike giveaway to local kids.

Lawrence talked about the event, the Cowboys loss and a special message to his mother, who lives in South Carolina and is bracing for the storms that are associated with incoming Hurricane Florence.