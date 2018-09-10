BREAKINGDallas Officials Update On Arrest Of DPD Officer Guyger In Shooting Death Of Botham Shem Jean
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for the 26-year-old man shot dead by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook her neighbor’s apartment for her own.

more botham shem jean ME Lists Cause Of Death For Man Killed By Off Duty DPD Officer

Botham Shem Jean

The manner of death for Botham Shem Jean has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death being a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen.

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been arrested and charged with Manslaughter for Jean’s death.

Police say Guyger, 30, had worked a full shift Thursday evening when she went home to her apartment complex, the Southside Flats in the 1200 block of South Lamar, but went to the wrong unit.

amber guyger mugshots ME Lists Cause Of Death For Man Killed By Off Duty DPD Officer

(credit: Kaufman County Jail)

During a press conference Friday Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Guyger, a four-year veteran of the department, was, “… still in uniform when she encountered Mr. Jean in the apartment. At some point she fired her weapon, striking the victim.”

Despite living just blocks from Dallas police headquarters, Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on Sunday evening, posted $300,000 bond, and was released that same night.

Saying they want to avoid any appearance of bias, Dallas police handed the investigation over to the Texas Rangers.

Sunday night Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent a tweet thanking the police department, the Texas Rangers and the community. He also asked that everyone “continue to pray for the family of Both Jean tonight and in the weeks and months ahead.”

Jean’s family arrived in Dallas on Saturday and met with Mayor Rawlings before attending a vigil at the church Jean attended — Dallas West Church of Christ. “Botham loved God. Botham loved you. Botham loved mankind. Botham never saw color, race. Botham wanted all of us to unite,” said his mother Allison Jean.

Botham Jean, a native of St. Lucia, earned a bachelor’s degree from Harding University in Arkansas and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Both Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson and the family of Jean, along with their attorneys, have scheduled press conferences later this morning.

