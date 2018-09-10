FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Deadly flooding caught the city of Fort Worth by surprise, washing away cars in places that had no history of life-threatening flood events.

Monday, storm water teams and fire personnel were documenting the locations, trying to determine if anything other than extreme rainfall contributed to what they said could be a 50 to 100-year flood event.

The locations between East Loop 820 and Lake Arlington are typically not known as flood prone areas, according to a TxDOT spokesman and as assistant director for storm water management in Fort Worth.

Greg Simmons said the city is analyzing rainfall data and visually looking at drainages.

“See if there seems to be some sort of obstructions, obviously if there are, clearing those things out,” he said. “And then, based on this event, reassessing and reprioritizing those areas where maybe they need some sort of warning system like we have in other locations in the city.”

Neither the frontage road along 820, where a young mother and daughter were washed into a culvert, or a section of South Cravens Road where a driver was washed into a creek, have any warnings signs or notice to drivers of the potential for high water.

Fire department personnel said Monday they were unaware of any previous high water calls in those areas. They attempted to rescue the victims in both cases but said conditions were too dangerous for teams to get into the water.

Along Cravens Road, the water was strong enough to wash Eddy Volpp’s car more than 600 feet off the road.

Jessica Romero and her daughter were in their car when water washed it into a 20-foot deep culvert. The area is not protected by a guardrail or barrier of any kind.

The frontage road is part of the Southeast Connector project to rebuild I-820, I-20 and US 287, but construction work is not scheduled to start at the earliest until 2020.