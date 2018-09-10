NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fall is just around the corner, and for those of you who enjoy celebrating with something more than a Pumpkin Spice Latte; here are some things to do.

The Plano Balloon Fest is a kaleidoscope of color featuring 40 magnificent hot air balloons that your whole family will enjoy. Catch the action at Oak Point Park in Plano on September 21-23.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth is a Munich-style celebration at Panther Island Pavilion September 27-29. Entertainment will include traditional German music, bier, dancing, shopping vendors and much more.

The State Fair of Texas celebrates 132 years of tradition this fall with food, festivities, and family fun. Themed “Celebrating Texas Innovation,” this year’s exposition kicks off on Friday, September 28 in historic Fair Park and runs through October 21st.

History comes to life at this year’s Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow October 26-28. The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours and more.