DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a tense protest directed at Dallas Police happened downtown Monday night.

More than 100 people walked up and down Lamar Street near Dallas Police headquarters.

At one point, protesters threatened to walk onto I-30.

The group was chanting Botham Jean’s name.

Protesters in front of Dallas Police HQ right now chanting “Botham Jean”. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/GN26W07gcN — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) September 11, 2018

Jean was the young man shot and killed Friday night by Officer Amber Guyger who told investigators he thought she was entering her apartment after her shift, when it was Jean’s apartment.

She thought he was an intruder and shot and killed him.

Guyger was charged with manslaughter and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Dallas County DA’s office.

For more than three hours people took part in the protest put together by the Next Generation Action Network.

They’re asking for “justice for Botham Jean” saying the charges against Amber Guyger should be upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Monday night, the group stopped at the apartment where shooting happened to say a prayer then headed to I-30. At times tonight things got heated. Protesters were trying to get on the highway. Police had to shoot them with what appeared to be pepper balls.

People in the protest group said they believe Guyger is receiving special treatment because she’s a police officer.

The Next Generation Action Network said it’s planning more protests.