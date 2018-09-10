DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Monday the eighth human case of West Nile Virus infection in Dallas County this year.

The case is a resident of the 75080 zip code of Richardson. The patient was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

This is the third person in Richardson to be diagnosed with West Nile Virus in the last two years.

Richardson plans to spray for mosquitoes in the area where the latest victim lives.

“Controlling an epidemic of WNV infection is a community effort that calls upon residents to take preventative measures to reduce exposure,” said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “Dallas County Health and Human Services not only conducts active surveillance to detect WNV and monitor infection rates locally but also educates the community to take preventative action.”

The best way to avoid exposure to West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.