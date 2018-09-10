(CBSDFW.COM) – September 10 is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As if on cue the Atlantic shows intense activity. All three of these storms were just tropical storms Sunday.

Monday, all three are hurricanes with another system developing south of Cuba:

We have focused so much of our attention on the powerful category four Hurricane Florence but we can’t take our eye off the Caribbean. There is a tropical circulation trying to take shape just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Over the next couple of days, it’ll move slowly northwest over land as it passes over the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico. Once it is over the warm Gulf water and free of and obstruction of land it could quickly develop into a named storm by Thursday or Friday.

If this happens we will have to monitor this storm carefully. It could easily threaten the Texas shoreline with the moisture plume from the storm reaching into north Texas. Stay tuned.