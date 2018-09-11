DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s nothing quite like hope to help our broken bodies heal.

On Tuesday at Children’s Health in Dallas, Brylie Krapf-Flynn, 9, delivered a wagonload of it: Homemade pillows.

“They said she’d never eat, we eat. They said she’d never talk. We talk. They said she’d never walk. We walk,” says Brylie’s mother, Brandi Flynn. “We’re walking these halls and putting smiles on kids’ faces, and parents’ faces as well.”

You could say that Brylie is a miracle in progress. This time last year, she was a patient at Children’s Health herself after suffering a stroke.

She had been diagnosed with an incurable genetic disorder called M.E.L.A.S. and the prognosis is not good. Treatment is typically limited to slowing the disease’s progression and managing symptoms. Still, Brylie and her family treat each day as the victory that it is– and they’re eager to share that encouragement with others.

“Being able to tell a mom, ‘it’s gonna be okay,” says Flynn, her voice faltering. “Because September 1 2017, I didn’t think it was gonna be okay. I didn’t think we were gonna go home with our 9-year-old.”

Brylie continues to defy the odds. Now that she’s better, her grandmother suggested that they work together to make homemade pillows for other patients– sharing the comfort, concern and love that was given so freely to them during Brylie’s stay.

The sisters, aunts and cousins pitched in and Brylie’s Pillow Project was born. The family made 105 pillows to start– one for every day that Brylie was in the hospital.

“We’ve been telling her that she’s a super hero,” said one patient’s mom after Brylie gave her daughter a pillow decorated with images of Wonder Woman. “Now she has a pillow to prove it!”

Then she capped off her thanks with a big hug.

Brylie’s tracheotomy tube makes it difficult to talk, but her message of hope and caring comes through loud and clear for everyone who needs to hear it.

“It’s a miracle… it’s amazing!” said Heather Rubin, one of the Children’s Health nurses who cared for Brylie. “It’s a blessing that I get to experience this side of things when they get well and come back and visit us.”

When asked about the encouragement such visits bring to the staff, Rubin was quick to respond, “It’s everything, it’s kinda why I’m still here after 15 years. It keeps us going.”

“The pillows will bring comfort to 105 kids,” adds Flynn. “That makes me feel amazing.”