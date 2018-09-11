FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The burglary suspect who was evading police before a deadly crash in the Fort Worth Stockyards on September 6 has been charged with murder.

Police said Luis Young, 26, hit seven cars while driving down Main Street after speeding off when police tried to pull him over.

A woman in a Jeep, identified as Gaudencia Meza, 58, was killed when the stolen white pickup smashed into her.

The deadly crash happened at Main and Exchange near the entrance to the stockyards by Leddy’s Boots And Saddles.

Young is also charged with theft and burglary.