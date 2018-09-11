ANDOVER, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM) – While holding a tribute to remember the Sept. 11 attacks, a Minnesota fire department received a special surprise.

In a video, the fire chief of the Andover Fire Department showed an eagle that landed on top of their 9/11 tribute on the 17th anniversary of the attacks Tuesday.

“We’re all set up here, so nobody forgets,” said Fire Chief Jerry Streich.

Then, the unexpected happened. An eagle landed on top of the department’s aerial truck that was helping to hold an American flag over Highway 10 in Andover.

“Isn’t what unbelievable?” said Streich. “This eagle just landed on the aerial while we’re going the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal.”