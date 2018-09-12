  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DART, dart police, DART Train, Local TV, Orange Line, Shooting, suspect arrested
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a shooting on a DART train around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DART said it happened on an Orange Line train at LBJ/Central Station.

The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital.  The victim’s condition is not known.

The alleged gunman was arrested on the spot and no one else was hurt.

“We initially suspended rail service but opened for single-track service at that station after approximately 30 minutes. Trains are not opening doors at the station while DART PD investigates. A bus bridge is also in place,” DART said in an email Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s