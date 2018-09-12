DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a shooting on a DART train around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DART said it happened on an Orange Line train at LBJ/Central Station.

The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.

The alleged gunman was arrested on the spot and no one else was hurt.

“We initially suspended rail service but opened for single-track service at that station after approximately 30 minutes. Trains are not opening doors at the station while DART PD investigates. A bus bridge is also in place,” DART said in an email Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.