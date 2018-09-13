  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

A man walks past cars parked outside a shopping mall in, including a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from General Motors. (credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. Such a failure increases the risk of a crash. The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners. No date has been set to notify customers, but GM says the software is available now, so owners can contact dealers to schedule repairs.

GM recalled 2014 model year trucks last year for the same problem.

