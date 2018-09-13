Filed Under:American Flags, Crime, crime stoppers, damage, Denton County Sheriff's Office, suspect
Matthew Emerson Reynolds (photo credit: Denton County Sheriff's Office)

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who damaged nine American Flags at the Denton County Courthouse the day before 9/11.

Matthew Emerson Reynolds turned himself in.

Surveillance video showed Reynolds ripping a flag out of the ground and throwing into a busy intersection on Elm Street.

On June 22, 1942, Congress passed a joint resolution, later amended on December 22, 1942, that encompassed what has come to be known as the U.S. Flag Code.

Perhaps the most important rule involves how citizens should behave around the Stars and Stripes.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to thank the public for helping them identify Reynolds.

