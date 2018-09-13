OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – In Dallas communities where food insecurity is common and fresh, healthy options are not: the seeds of change have already been planted. The Singing Hills Community Garden is one such resource.

“Locally grown, locally sourced produce is going to be the answer to solving the food desert problem,” says Ples Montgomery IV, with the Oak Cliff Veggie Project, “we can do it ourselves.”

But, local advocates need not do it *by* themselves… an innovative, collaborative effort launched at the University of North Texas at Dallas campus looks to provide more healthy food options via a mobile food market.

“The bus will set up shop and it will be exactly this type of environment,” says UNT Dallas biology professor Kelly Varga, gesturing to a pop up market assembled for the morning announcement. “It will be a farmer’s market style approach where we hope community members are engaging with each other: how to cook, how to grow, and of course, engage the platform of education that’s out there.”