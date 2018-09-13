DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A search warrant reveals what Dallas Police investigators took from Botham Jean’s apartment the night he was shot and killed by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger when she mistook his apartment for hers on September 6.

The warrant does not indicate who owned which items.

The list includes fired cartridge casings, a laptop, a black backpack with police equipment and paperwork, a little more than ten grams of marijuana, a metal marijuana grinder, two radio frequency ID keys and two used packages of medical aid.

Guyger is charged with manslaughter but the Dallas County District Attorney is taking the case to a grand jury.

Friends and family gathered for the funeral of Jean Thursday.

Hundreds of people filed in to the service honoring the 26-year-old’s life and legacy. Jean’s funeral was moved to the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, to accommodate the crowd.

The viewing for Jean began at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service followed at 12:00 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE HERE:

Funeral Held For Botham Jean, Man Killed In Apartment By DPD Officer

Protesters Angered By Deadly Dallas Officer Shooting Interrupt Council Meeting

Multiple Criminal Defense Lawyers See No Crime In Off-Duty Officer Shooting

Dallas Faith Community On Death Of Botham Jean: ‘Just Feels So Wrong’

Minister From Botham Jean’s Church Says ‘Sadness Can’t Be Erased’