Filed Under:Construction worker, Deadly Crash, Fatal Accident, Illegal Alien, Interstate 35E, Interstate-35, overhead sign, road worker, Traffic Sign, worker killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who allegedly plowed through a construction zone causing the death of a construction worker was in the country illegally according to the Dallas County Jail.

Juan Rangel-Rodriguez was arrested Thursday and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter With A Vehicle after — according to police — he drove his pickup truck through construction barrels near Overton Road and hit a utility door on a parked construction truck in an early morning crash on Interstate-35 in Dallas.

i 35 crane crash 1 Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Crash That Killed Construction Worker, In US Illegally

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The impact sent the pickup careening into an overhead sign support that was being held off the ground by a crane.

The crash caused the overhead sign support to fall, hitting and killing 35-year-old constriction worker Rafael Ramos as he tried to get out of the way.

i 35 crane crash 2 Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Crash That Killed Construction Worker, In US Illegally

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rangel-Rodriguez was given a field sobriety test and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The 20-year-old man was arrested on Intoxication Manslaughter charges.

Juan Rangel-Rodriguez (Dallas County Jail)

Juan Rangel-Rodriguez (Dallas County Jail)

