WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors have filed new charging documents against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, signaling he may plead guilty ahead of a second trial next week.

The charges in Friday’s filing were contained in a criminal information, a document that can only be filed with a defendant’s consent and typically signals a deal has been reached.

The charges include conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Manafort is expected to appear in court later Friday morning.

It’s unclear whether any agreement with prosecutors would require him to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Politico that the new developments do not concern them.

“We can see a reason why he might want to do that. What’s the need for another trial?” Giuliani told Politico late Wednesday. “They’ve got enough to put him in jail. His lawyer is going to argue they shouldn’t. The judge should decide this. Not Mueller. I think it’s pretty clear if they were going to get anything from him, they’d have gotten it already,” he continued. “What’s the point of further harassing him?”

Trump lawyers told Politico that Manafort has nothing damaging to say about the President.

Manafort was facing a second trial set to begin on Monday in Washington on charges related to Ukrainian political consulting work.

