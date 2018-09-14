Blue flames rise from the burner of a natural gas stove. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

HUDSON OAKS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texans will have to go without natural gas for days after a pipeline break Friday morning.

A construction crew hit the line in Hudson Oaks, forcing Texas Gas Service to shut off gas to homes in Parker County cities of Aledo, Hudson Oaks and Willow Park.

The gas company says it can’t fix the problem until everyone’s gas is shut off.

After that, they will have to restore gas home by home and business by business.