HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A victim of an attack by a serial groper who has been terrorizing women jogging in Tarrant County in recent weeks shared her story with CBS 11 in hopes it will help lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Amanda Eberheart is one of at least six victims.

Eberheart says she did everything she thought a woman should do to stay safe while jogging.

She’s been a runner for years. On September 2, she went for a run alone in Haltom City around 7:30 p.m., while there was still daylight.

She said she was close to home and her loved ones knew where she was. And still, it happened.

She said a man dressed like a runner, came up behind her, pinned her face down, groped her over her clothes.

“I was just kicking and screaming; I didn’t get a good look at his face,” said Eberheart. “He ended up using his hands down there and doing other things down there. It was very much a sexual assault case.”

Eberheart says a truck drove by and scared him away. Police in cities across Tarrant County believe the same man who attacked Eberheart also groped five other women in Arlington, Euless and Hurst starting in August.

The other cases involve only over the clothes groping of private parts. Police note he has gotten more violent, the most serious case is Eberheart’s.

“I was devastated,” said Eberheart of learning there were other victims. “My incident alone, it keeps me up at night, but to know that he is continuing, that there are so many other women who are as traumatized, it’s heartbreaking.”

She says fear he might take another victim is why she is speaking out.

“It literally gives me chills just thinking about it. I hate thinking that he’s just out there,” she said.

Police are still looking to make an arrest. There is no good description of him because he’s come up behind all the women, but they all say he’s a young black man, in his early 20s. He’s athletic and probably 5’8” to 5”10.