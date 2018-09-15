LUBBOCK, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Alan Bowman #10 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders throws a long pass during the game against the Houston Cougars on September 15, 2018 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won the game 63-49. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards with five touchdowns — three to Antoine Wesley who set a school record with 261 yards receiving — and the Red Raiders beat Houston 63-49 on Saturday.

Bowman finished 43-of-59 passing for the fifth 600-yard game in Texas Tech history, and the Big 12 single-game record for a freshman. Wesley had 13 catches, his last a 33-yard TD with a defender grabbing on to him near the end zone with less than four minutes left.

Ta’Zhawn Henry, another true freshman for the Red Raiders (2-1), had three of his four rushing touchdowns after halftime. His 19-yard TD run with 10:49 left in the third quarter broke a 35-all tie, putting Tech ahead to stay before he added a 13-yard scoring run about three minutes later. Henry carried 24 times for 111 yards.

D’Eriq King was 30-of-51 passing for 431 yards and five touchdowns for Houston (2-1). The junior quarterback has 12 passing TDs already this season. He also ran for a score, his fourth rushing TD this season.

Marquez Stevenson had nine catches for 177 yards, including TDs of 57 and 79 yards for the Cougars. Keith Corbin had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

T.J. Vasher caught two TD passes for Tech, which was coming off a 77-0 home win over Lamar the previous week. Ja’Deion High had seven catches for 120 yards.

