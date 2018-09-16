WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
UPDATED | September 16, 2018, 5:10 PM
Filed Under:Anderson Blvd, Car Crash, Eastchase Parkway, Fort Worth, sam's club, Vehicle Into Building
Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Fort Worth Sam's Club (CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people, including the driver, have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a Sam’s Club in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon. A store employee was transported to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says equipment was sent to the building at 8351 Anderson Boulevard, near Eastchase Parkway, to remove the vehicle from inside. The car was removed without incident.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was transported with a possible broken leg. There were no other injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

