THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An eight-year-old child who was found unconscious at a school playground in The Colony died after being transported to the hospital on Saturday, police say.

Police say officers responded to the call at the Peters Colony Elementary School playground at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the eight-year-old child unconscious and not breathing under some playground equipment.

Officers tried to revive the child with CPR while the fire department arrived to transport the child to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the child as Landon Holland.

Police are investigating the child’s death, but believe it may be medically-related at this time.