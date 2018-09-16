ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the days following Botham Jean’s death, protesters have taken over a Dallas City Council meeting and walked the streets of downtown Dallas demanding justice for Jean.

The 26 year-old St. Lucian immigrant was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment more than a week ago. Guyger has been charged with manslaughter.

On Sunday night, protesters dressed for a funeral and headed to the Dallas Cowboys game. They walked two caskets to the front of AT&T stadium to pray and take a knee.

“They represent the persons of Botham Jean and O’Shae Terry,” Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing Jean’s family said. “We’re symbolically bringing them to this game.”

Merritt said protesters are not only seeking justice for Jean, but also Terry, who was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer after he started driving away during a traffic stop.

“We come to make sure their names are never forgotten,” Friendship-West Baptist Church Senior Pastor Frederick Haynes said.

Protesters said they are demanding Guyger be fired and charged with murder. They’re also asking for reform within the media and law enforcement across the country and went after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott for their stance against kneeling during the national anthem.

“We also come with an invitation for Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys organization in the fight for justice to make sure these tragedies do not continue,” one protester said. “We ask that the outcome this week be more positive than the outcome last week.”

The funeral procession was peaceful. However, Arlington police said they arrested nine protesters not participating in the funeral procession protest for obstructing traffic.