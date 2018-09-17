DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A protest Monday night in the name of protesters.

Nine protesters remain in the Tarrant County Jail after they were arrested outside the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dozens at the protest Monday night want to know why Sunday’s protesters are still in jail for impeding traffic, while the police officer, Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean was in custody for less than an hour.

Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

Arlington police says bond wasn’t set up for the protesters due to changes made by the Tarrant County District Attorney in January 2018.

Since January 2018, Arlington Police and Fort Worth Police have not been allowed to set up bonds for those arrested with misdemeanor charges.

Instead they have to wait to be taken to Tarrant County Jail where they can be setup with a bond.

Advocates for the protesters say the earliest the nine protesters will be released from jail is Tuesday.

“Only in America do you get gather for a class B misdemeanor and sit in jail for two days,” said activist Dominique Alexander. “Only in America, can an officer kill someone and person can block a street and get more time than a killer.

CBS11 has been told lawyers from across the country have offered to represent those nine protesters to get them out and possibly get the charged dropped.

The protesters in Dallas Monday say they are planning to go to Dallas City Hall Tuesday morning, as city leaders discuss giving police officers raises.