FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – People are flocking to Cowtown to honor a Fort Worth police officer killed in the line of duty.

Plans for a funeral service for Officer Garrett Hull are still in the works, but the community is already showing its support as a memorial for the officer begins to take shape at police headquarters.

Of the people seen stopping by the memorial, by a CBS 11 News crew, most have been officers – some with black bands on their police badges. But residents from Fort Worth and other parts of North Texas are paying their respects, too.

Garrett Hull, 40, was shot by a suspect early Friday morning while taking part in an undercover operation to arrest a group of robbers. He died later that night.

Hull, a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Over the weekend, people began placing flowers and notes on a squad car outside the public safety complex.

This morning Carrie Moebus added her own tribute. She made a flag, and printed thousands of black and blue stickers with Officer Hull’s end of watch date.

Moebus didn’t know Hull, but said her next door neighbor is a Fort Worth police officer and she wanted to show her support. “I wish I didn’t have to. I wish this sort of thing didn’t happen,” she said. “I wish I was giving these out with just the blue line and the Texas state… just to support the police [and] not with a name on the line.”

Officials with FWPD will soon meet to discuss plans for a funeral service. They expect to have more information to share with the public later today.