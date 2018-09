NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and burger joints across North Texas are offering some mouthwatering deals.

Wayback Burgers will have a buy one, get one free special for cheeseburgers all day through its app.

Wendy’s says it will give away free Dave’s Singles with purchase all month long.

I-HOP says it has a mystery deal, but has not released any clues.

Check with your favorite burger place to see what they’re offering.

Happy eating!