Patient Jacob Mowl (Patient, 15 y/o) takes a photo wearing one of the WWE Champions belts with Roman Reigns (black polo) and Seth Rollins (wearing jacket). (Children's Health)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – WWE Superstars took a break from backbreakers, pile drivers and body slams Monday to spread some cheer at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

Five Children’s Health patients and one therapy dog transformed into WWE Superstars!

In support of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the WWE organization says it’s one of many ways their stars wrestle childhood illness and empower patients for their bravery and courage.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks paid the kids a visit to celebrate their courage and make them honorary WWE Superstars.

The pediatric patients have been working on their WWE persona during the past two weeks including developing their character and name, creating ‘ring gear,’ picking entrance music and designing graphics.

The patients were announced in front of the crowd and cheered on by the WWE stars at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

Other patients, families and team members were in the crowd to celebrate the superstars as they walked across the stage

Jacob Mowl, a 15-year-old patient, said becoming a WWE Superstar was “the best moment of his life.”

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior visited with patients and signed replica WWE championship belts for anyone who attended the event.