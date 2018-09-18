Filed Under:Anger, Dallas, Dallas Sheriff's Department, dpd, Fox 4 News, journalism, Mental Illness, Michael Chadwick Fry, News, Newsroom, Not Fake News, Psycho, Studio, Truck, Violence

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 34-year-old man who police said intentionally slammed a rented pickup into the FOX 4 studio in downtown Dallas is out of jail.

The length of time to hold Michael Chadwick Fry ran out before the news station provided an estimate of the damages to the Dallas Police Department.

michael chadwick fry Man Who Crashed Into News Station Free Pending Damage Report

(credit: Denton County Sheriff’s Office)

Thus, on Friday, September 14, the Dallas Sheriff’s Department released Fry. However, the case is still active and the Dallas Police Department is working with Fox 4 to obtain a damage estimate.

A suspect can be held four days for a misdemeanor, five days for a felony (10 days for some violent felonies), and 30 days for a homicide, according to DPD Public Information Officer, Debra Webb.

Once the department receives the estimate, it will file the case with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and issue a warrant for Fry’s arrest.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s