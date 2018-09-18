No Need to be "Baaa-shful" at Goat Yoga Richardson

Loosen Your Belt, More New Foods At This Year's State Fair Of TexasThe State Fair of Texas kicks off in less than two week and this year visitors will have a variety of new foods to check out.

Sweet Dream Inspiration at IKEA FriscoCreate your own personal sanctuary at IKEA Frisco. Their brand new bedroom department will inspire sweet dreams and their bedroom experts can help bring it to life. Plus it's the only store in the US with a design center that offers professional design services. But that's not all... Interior Designer Evelina created a dream apartment for our Taryn Jones, with a twist!

State Fair Of Texas Announces Finalists In The Big Tex Choice AwardsWith the start of the State Fair of Texas less than two months away that means competition has begun in the Big Tex Choice Awards. The contest looks for the best new fair food creations.

Taste the Unique Flavors at Grapevine Olive Oil CompanyDon’t let the size of this small shop fool you because it’s big on taste. At Grapevine Olive Oil Company, they’re infusing high quality oil and vinegars with almost any flavor you can imagine. The best part? You don’t have to be afraid to go bold because they’ll let you try before you but. Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones got her sample cup ready and headed to Historic Downtown Grapevine in the Cadillac CTS-V Sport, to taste her way through the store. Wait until you see her reaction to the chocolate vinegar… even better? When she finds out what they make with it.

Grand Opening Festivities Underway At Texas Live! In ArlingtonThe new entertainment district in the city of Arlington officially opens for business today. Texas Live! features food, entertainment and a new concert venue.