No Need to be "Baaa-shful" at Goat Yoga Richardson
Filed Under:animal encounters, Deep Ellum, deep ellum yoga, eat, Eat See Play, exercise, goat yoga, goat yoga dallas, goat yoga dfw, Goat Yoga Richardson, Goats, Healthy Living, play, See, Taryn Jones, Things To Do In DFW, Workout, Yoga, yoga dallas, Yogi

Goats and yoga? We aren’t kidding! Get ready to stretch, sweat, and giggle- during this workout with a twist! Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones shares her mat with some four legged friends at Goat Yoga Richardson.

