SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic wasn’t “mooving” the way it normally does this morning in Southlake.

It seems a herd of cows got loose and decided to take a stroll, through morning traffic, down South Kimball Avenue.

Drivers quickly alerted police and members of Southlake’s finest got right on it. Southlake DPS tweeted that they’d “herd about the cows loose on South Kimball” and that they were “mooooooving that way.”

YES, we herd about the cows loose on South Kimball, and yes, we are mooooooving that way. pic.twitter.com/HPKhxtf2tF — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 18, 2018

Some officers went to the scene (no doubt trying to get the animals to respect the right of way) and others got busy trying to locate the owner.

Police did indeed find the owner and later tweeted that the cattle had been reunited with their keeper.

Our officers located the owners of the cows and they've been reunited and it feels so good. Also props for not making a Kimball/Kimbull pun. Drive safe today! — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 18, 2018

There was also some mention of changing the name of Kimball Avenue to Kimbull Avenue… but there’s doubt the city council will go for it.