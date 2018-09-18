Filed Under:Dallas County Medical Examiner, Det. Loeb, Ernesto Carrillo-Hernandez, Martha Alva, Walnut Lane
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators in Dallas are searching for the man they say killed a 35-year-old woman who was found Sunday morning.

Detectives have a murder warrant for Ernesto Carrillo-Hernandez, 32, in connection to the death of Martha Alva, 35.

Her body was found at 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Walnut HIll Lane.

Anyone with information regarding Carrillo-Hernandez is encouraged to contact Det. Loeb with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214.671.3702, or Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

 

 

