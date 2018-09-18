  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Madison Sawyer
Filed Under:commuter line, Commuter rail, commuter rail line, commuter train, Fort Worth, highway closed, Local TV, road closed, road construction, Spur 280, TexRail

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Work on a TEXRail commuter project means a major highway closure and detours for drivers in and around downtown Fort Worth.

The westbound lanes of Spur 280 will be closed from September 19 through the morning of October 9. The eastbound lanes of the highway will also be closed, but only from the evening of September 21 until the morning of September 24.

Officials with Trinity Metro say the roadways are being closed to ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers beneath Spur 280. Crews will be constructing a new railroad bridge and working on the Spur 280 Bridge.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Westbound traffic into downtown Fort Worth:

  • I-30 to the Lancaster or Henderson exits
  • I-35 to the Belknap exit (Belknap will be closed overnight due to I-35 construction, requiring motorists to use I-30 during the overnight hours)

Eastbound traffic out of downtown Fort Worth

  • I-30 enter from either Lancaster or Henderson
  • I-35 enter from Weatherford

The construction project is part of the new 27-mile commuter rail line that will extend from Downtown Fort Worth, across Tarrant County, through North Richland Hills and Grapevine, and into Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The new line is scheduled to begin service in January.

